Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Wednesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control adds one COVID-related death and 302 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Aroostook County has 12 new cases in today's report, for a total of 32 this week

Confirmed Cases: 64,748

Deaths: 798

Hospitalizations: 1,911

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,757 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 45 deaths in the County. There have been 70 people hospitalized from the virus.

See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.