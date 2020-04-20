Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported on Monday that one more Maine resident has died from the effects of COVID-19 as eight more cases were confirmed.  In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the number of fatalities from the disease has climbed to 35 in the state.

There have now been 875 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine, with 461 active cases as of Monday.

A majority of the infections have been in people over age 50, while most of deaths have been people over age 70, according to the Maine CDC.

There are 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County with 1 recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
87541413835
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized39
    In Critical Care16
        On a Ventilator9
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds152
Total Critical Care Beds316
Available Ventilators287
Total Ventilators336
Alternative Ventilators369
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3516111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3802025916
Franklin1341
Hancock611
Kennebec9720144
Knox1281
Lincoln128
Oxford1491
Penobscot44308
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc1695
Somerset164
Waldo43518
Washington22
York18194366
Unknown1
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20182.1%
20s859.7%
30s9110.4%
40s11713.4%
50s16919.3%
60s14917.0%
70s13014.9%
80+11613.3%
