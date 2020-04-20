Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC reported on Monday that one more Maine resident has died from the effects of COVID-19 as eight more cases were confirmed. In the past 3 1/2 weeks, the number of fatalities from the disease has climbed to 35 in the state.
There have now been 875 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maine, with 461 active cases as of Monday.
A majority of the infections have been in people over age 50, while most of deaths have been people over age 70, according to the Maine CDC.
There are 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County with 1 recovered.
|Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|875
|414
|138
|35
|Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM
|Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
|Total Hospitalized
|39
|In Critical Care
|16
|On a Ventilator
|9
|Capacity
|Available Critical Care Beds
|152
|Total Critical Care Beds
|316
|Available Ventilators
|287
|Total Ventilators
|336
|Alternative Ventilators
|369
|Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|35
|16
|11
|1
|Aroostook
|2
|1
|Cumberland
|380
|202
|59
|16
|Franklin
|13
|4
|1
|Hancock
|6
|1
|1
|Kennebec
|97
|20
|14
|4
|Knox
|12
|8
|1
|Lincoln
|12
|8
|Oxford
|14
|9
|1
|Penobscot
|44
|30
|8
|Piscataquis
|1
|1
|Sagadahoc
|16
|9
|5
|Somerset
|16
|4
|Waldo
|43
|5
|1
|8
|Washington
|2
|2
|York
|181
|94
|36
|6
|Unknown
|1
|Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|18
|2.1%
|20s
|85
|9.7%
|30s
|91
|10.4%
|40s
|117
|13.4%
|50s
|169
|19.3%
|60s
|149
|17.0%
|70s
|130
|14.9%
|80+
|116
|13.3%
Enter your number to get our free mobile app