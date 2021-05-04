Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 417 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no deaths. Aroostook County has three new cases.

The University of Maine Fort Kent is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic this morning in Nadeau Hall. St. John Valley Pharmacy will be administering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. There's no need to pre-register.

There are 65,209 confirmed cases.

1,872 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 790.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,691 confirmed cases. There are currently 69 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).