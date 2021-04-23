Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes two COVID-related deaths and 371 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County has seven new cases today for a total of 42 this week.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said the state will receive over 52,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for next week. That's an increase of more than 16,000 doses. That does not include the vaccines the federal government sends directly to pharmacies and qualified health centers. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said some clinics are now considering providing walkup hours for vaccinations.

So far, just over 41% of Maine residents age 16 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine. In the County, 45% of the eligible residents have had their final shot.

Maine now has 59,239 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 771.

A total of 1,807 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,602 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-seven people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).