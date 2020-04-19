Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.

There have been 34 deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks linked to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 867 people have tested positive since March 12.

People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.

There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
86739313634
Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized46
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator9
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds167
Total Critical Care Beds320
Available Ventilators297
Total Ventilators338
Alternative Ventilators369
Maine CDC
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin3516111
Aroostook21
Cumberland3781965816
Franklin1241
Hancock611
Kennebec9716144
Knox1261
Lincoln127
Oxford1491
Penobscot43278
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc1695
Somerset164
Waldo42517
Washington22
York17789356
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20182.1%
20s849.7%
30s9010.4%
40s11713.5%
50s16619.1%
60s14917.2%
70s12914.9%
80+11413.1%
