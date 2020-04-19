Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and two more deaths.

There have been 34 deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks linked to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 867 people have tested positive since March 12.

People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.

There are a total of two confirmed cases in Aroostook County with one recovered.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 19, 2020 at 11:15 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 867 393 136 34

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 46 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 9 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 167 Total Critical Care Beds 320 Available Ventilators 297 Total Ventilators 338 Alternative Ventilators 369

Maine CDC

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 35 16 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 378 196 58 16 Franklin 12 4 1 Hancock 6 1 1 Kennebec 97 16 14 4 Knox 12 6 1 Lincoln 12 7 Oxford 14 9 1 Penobscot 43 27 8 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 16 9 5 Somerset 16 4 Waldo 42 5 1 7 Washington 2 2 York 177 89 35 6 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 18 2.1% 20s 84 9.7% 30s 90 10.4% 40s 117 13.5% 50s 166 19.1% 60s 149 17.2% 70s 129 14.9% 80+ 114 13.1%