Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control Wednesday is reporting 500 new coronavirus cases and one death. Aroostook County has 13 new infections today. Currently, 105 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 32 who are in critical care. As of today, 39% of Maine residents 16 and older have received their final dose of the vaccine. Health officials are urging you to schedule an appointment with your local hospital or participating pharmacy as soon as possible.

Another private college in Maine has said it will require students and staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus this fall. College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor joins Bowdoin College, which was the first college in Maine to require the vaccine.

There are 58,465 confirmed cases.

1,789 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 768.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,580 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. There are currently 67 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).