Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 571 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were two deaths in the state.

There are 54,827 confirmed cases in the state.

1,742 people are hospitalized from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died in Maine from COVID-19 is 753.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases in Tuesday's tally for a total of 1,511 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. There are currently 66 hospitalization. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 45 deaths in the County. Students in the Hodgdon area (SAD 70) have transitioned to remote learning for the week following a confirmed coronavirus case in one of the schools.

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has adjusted some clinic hours to make them more accessible to younger people who are in school or working during the day. A clinic is planned tomorrow from 2-6 pm, at Northern Maine Community College. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those age 16 and 17, and in Aroostook County it is only available from AR Gould’s clinic in Presque Isle. You can register at covid.northernlighthealth.org.

New England is leading the nation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort, with New Hampshire at the top of the list and Maine not far behind. Gov. Janet Mills said, “Maine’s progress in vaccinating people is a testament to our teams at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, the Maine CDC, the Maine National Guard, and our health care providers and volunteers across the state, all of whom who are working around the clock to protect Maine people from COVID-19."

Get our free mobile app

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).