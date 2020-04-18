Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 20 new coronavirus cases in the state and three more deaths.

Thirty-two deaths in Maine in the past 3 weeks have been linked to COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 847 people have tested positive since March 12.

People who had negative COVID‑19 test results in Maine is 14,076, said the Maine CDC.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: April 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 847 382 136 32

Maine COVID-19 Current Hospital Use and Capacity Data Updated: April 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 55 In Critical Care 28 On a Ventilator 8 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 151 Total Critical Care Beds 321 Available Ventilators 309 Total Ventilators 344 Alternative Ventilators 240

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 35 16 11 1 Aroostook 2 1 Cumberland 369 194 58 14 Franklin 11 4 1 Hancock 6 1 1 Kennebec 96 16 14 4 Knox 12 5 1 Lincoln 12 7 Oxford 13 8 1 Penobscot 41 27 8 Piscataquis Sagadahoc 15 9 5 Somerset 15 3 Waldo 42 5 1 7 Washington 2 2 York 175 84 35 6 Unknown 1

Maine CDC

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 19 2.2% 20s 80 9.4% 30s 89 10.5% 40s 113 13.3% 50s 162 19.1% 60s 147 17.4% 70s 124 14.6% 80+ 113 13.3%