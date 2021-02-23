Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 142 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were two deaths in the state.
- There are 43,736 confirmed cases.
- 12,772 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
- The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 660.
Aroostook County has a total of 1,261 confirmed cases. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 59 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).
Get our free mobile app