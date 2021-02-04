Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 301 new coronavirus cases in the state of Maine Thursday. There were three deaths in the state in the past 24.

  • Total Cases: 40,534
  • Deaths: 630
  • Hospitalizations: 1,420
  • Recovered: 12,481

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,170. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 56 people hospitalized with the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.

