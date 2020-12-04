Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 290 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were four deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 12,844. The total recovered is 9,877. There have been 224 deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 61 known active cases. Washburn area schools (MSAD 45) will transition to remote instruction today after one staff member tested positive. Superintendent Larry Worcester said Washburn schools will resume in-person instruction on January 4th. Meanwhile, Zippel Elementary school in Presque Isle will switch to remote learning from Monday, December 7th through Tuesday, December 15th. Superintendent Ben Greenlaw says teachers will use the day today to prepare for the transition.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

