Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 346 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were two deaths in the state. The new cases are a single day high in the state.

There are 12,554 confirmed cases.

9,733 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 220.

Aroostook County has a total of 160 confirmed cases. One hundred-eight people have recovered with 15 hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

One death in Maine was in Penobscot County and the other in Hancock County. An outbreak at a Deer Isle nursing home has infected at least 51 people. Eleven employees of the Lewiston Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, including 10 police officers. As of today there are over 2500 active cases in Maine.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).