Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 224 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were two deaths in the state, one in Androscoggin and one in Somerset county.

There are 9,958 confirmed cases.

7,590 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 173.

Aroostook County has a total of 91 confirmed cases. Seventy-nine people have recovered with 11 hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

The state has announced a curfew for recreational businesses in an attempt to slow the record surge of the coronavirus. Gov. Janet Mills administration says the 9 p.m. closing time will apply to all amusement venues, movie theaters, performing arts centers, casinos, social clubs and restaurants across the state. The curfew goes into effect tonight and is slated to apply until at least Dec. 6.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will transition to remote learning today after four students, who live in residence halls tested positive for coronavirus. As a precaution, U-M-P-I has moved all Friday classes online. The university is working with the Maine CDC to identify others who were possibly exposed to the virus.

