Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 246 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 9,363 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 166.

A total of 7,025 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 88 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-four people have recovered with nine hospitalization. There has been one death.

MAINE CDC GRAPHS & CHARTS

RELATED NEWS: CDC Says Moderna Vaccine Would Ease Burden in Rural Maine

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).