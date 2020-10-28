Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 76 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 6,387 confirmed cases.

5,441 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 146.

Aroostook County has a total of 67 confirmed cases. Fifty-eight people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death.

For the first time since May, Maine has posted four consecutive days with more than 50 reported coronavirus cases. The Maine Center for Disease Control said the state’s total number of cases increased by 57 on Tuesday. Maine CDC has reported four consecutive days with more than 50 coronavirus cases only once, from May 19-22.

The Limestone Community School and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics will continue in the red model today due to a potential coronavirus case. Principal Ben Lothrop says both schools will continue remote learning as they are awaiting Maine CDC test results. The case reportedly involves a staff member at the magnet school. Students in Limestone are staying home for a second day as a precaution.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).