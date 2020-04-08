Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19 bringing the statewide death toll to 14.
Director Dr. Nirav Shah in his daily briefing offered condolences to the families of the victims, who he identified as a woman in her 80s from Waldo County and a man in his 80s from Cumberland County.
Shah said an additional 18 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 537 confirmed cases since March 12th. More than one-third of those people have recovered from the illness.
The Center is also continuing the process of pushing out personal protective equipment to health care facilities and other health care institutions across the state, Shah said.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|537
|187
|101
|14
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|23
|6
|7
|Aroostook
|2
|Cumberland
|262
|97
|43
|10
|Franklin
|5
|1
|1
|Hancock
|3
|Kennebec
|26
|8
|9
|1
|Knox
|9
|3
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|5
|Oxford
|12
|5
|1
|Penobscot
|31
|17
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|13
|4
|5
|Somerset
|5
|Waldo
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|1
|York
|121
|40
|24
|2
|Unknown
|8
|4
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|14
|2.6%
|20s
|50
|9.3%
|30s
|54
|10.1%
|40s
|88
|16.4%
|50s
|109
|20.3%
|60s
|107
|19.9%
|70s
|70
|13.0%
|80+
|45
|8.4%