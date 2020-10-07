Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,604 confirmed cases.

4,880 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 142.

Aroostook County has two more confirmed cases, bringing the total to 51. Forty-three people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

RELATED NEWS: Gov. Mills Will Move State to Stage 4 of Reopening; Face Masks Required Statewide

MORE NEWS: Harold Alfond Foundation Pledges $500M to Help Maine Economy

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).