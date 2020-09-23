Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 25 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,171 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 140.

A total of 4,445 have recovered in Maine.

Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew announced Tuesday The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has broadened its Standing Order to include all individuals who think they need a COVID-19 test. This means that participating sites may test anyone in Maine over the age of 12 months who feels they need a test, even if they don't have a primary care provider or a written order from a clinician. This expanded access is made possible by Maine's expanded testing capacity, including ramping up operations at the State lab, partnering with Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories Inc., and developing nearly 30 "swab and send" testing locations throughout Maine.

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle has been providing drive up COVID-19 testing since March. For most of that time, the testing has been done in the parking lot at the North Street Healthcare Center. Beginning today, the testing site will return to AR Gould Hospital on Academy Street. Testing hours will stay the same, from 9 am to 1 pm, seven days a week (with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas).

Four schools in the Rumford area will be closed for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the community. The Maine CDC confirms there are now 21 cases at the ND Paper mill in Rumford and one employee has died from COVID-19. During an emergency meeting last night, the RSU 10 school board voted to close the two elementary schools in the area as well as the middle school and high school. The schools will shift to online-only instruction beginning Monday.

