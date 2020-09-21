Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 27 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There was one death in the state related to COVID-19.

Across Maine, there have been 5,106 confirmed cases. There are currently 582 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 140. A total of 4,384 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 42 cases with 40 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 252 confirmed cases overall with 232 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 687 confirmed cases with 595 recoveries.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).