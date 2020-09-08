Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 4,713 confirmed cases.

4,086 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 134.

RELATED NEWS:

A Maine pastor who presided over a wedding in the Millinocket area that is now linked to nearly 150 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths in the state has hired a lawyer known for defending the religious rights of churches.

The Portland Press Herald reports Todd Bell of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford held in-person services on Sunday, without masks or social distancing.

The church has at least 10 virus cases among its congregation

RELATED NEWS:

A York County, Maine school district is delaying the start of classes by one week after someone associated with its transportation department testing positive for COVID-19.

RSU 57 announced online Monday that it was delaying the staggered start of remote and in-person classes, which was due to start this week.

Superintendent Larry Malone said the district had made the decision out “of an abundance of caution.

RSU 57 includes the town of Alfred, Waterboro, Shapleigh, Lyman, Limerick and Newfield.

State education officials last week updated their York County designation from green to yellow, meaning it was no longer safe for them to resume in-person classes full time.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).