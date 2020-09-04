Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 15 new cases of the coronavirus Friday. There was one death in the past 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 4,632 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 134.

A total of 4,006 have recovered in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

Officials are investigating an outbreak at a Maine jail that has sickened at least 85 people. York County Manager Gregory Zinser said the county will work with the Sheriff’s Office on a “comprehensive inquiry” into the outbreak that first appeared at the jail in Alfred on Aug. 19. More than half of the people sickened have been inmates. Zinser says York County will take action once it has gathered all the facts.