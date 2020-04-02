Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC on Thursday, April 2, reported another 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 376 since the first case was confirmed on March 12. There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday.
Of the total number of people infected in Maine, 68 – about 1 in 6 – are health care workers, according to CDC Director Nirav Shah.
Community transmission has only been verified in Cumberland and York counties. Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized at some point in their illness; seven people have died.
Dr. Shah said that 94 people have recovered from their bout with the coronavirus and have been released from isolation.
|Maine COVID-19 Data
|Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|376
|94
|68
|7
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID-19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Androscoggin
|12
|3
|4
|Aroostook
|0
|Cumberland
|204
|51
|34
|Franklin
|3
|Hancock
|2
|Kennebec
|19
|5
|7
|Knox
|7
|1
|1
|Lincoln
|8
|2
|Oxford
|9
|3
|Penobscot
|16
|8
|3
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|10
|1
|3
|Somerset
|2
|Waldo
|2
|1
|Washington
|0
|York
|74
|19
|14
|Unknown
|8
|0
|2