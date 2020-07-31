Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus Friday. There was one death in the state related to COVID-19.

The CDC says the death was in Androscoggin County. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is now 123.

The state has a total of 3,912 confirmed cases with 428 active cases - active cases are up by seven in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,361 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s new schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).