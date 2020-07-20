Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Monday 24 new cases of the coronavirus. There were no deaths related to Covid-19 in the state.

The total number of people recovered in Maine is 3,159. As of July 20, there are 435 active cases in the state. There are 3,711 total cases statewide.

Governor Mills was joined by Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah on Friday to discuss opening Maine schools.

The interactive map below shows confirmed cases by zip codes. Coronavirus data from the Maine Center for Disease Control is also listed.

The Maine CDC has live updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).