Maine CDC COVID-10 Update

Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes one more COVID-related death in the state and 288 new coronavirus cases. Aroostook County has eight new cases today and 26 in the past week. Officials say hospitalizations are rising in the state, likely driven in part by the appearance of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

Maine's vaccination effort is first in the nation with just over 42% of the total population now fully vaccinated. Fifty-percent of Mainers 16 and older have had their second dose.

Northern Light AR Gould will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines at Presque Isle Walk-In Care on North Street and Caribou Walk-In Care on Bennett Drive. The hospital is transitioning from the large-scale clinics held at Northern Maine Community College. Vaccines at the walk-in clinics in Presque Isle and Caribou will be available beginning the week of May 16 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2-8 p.m. People may register for the vaccine online or just walk in without making an appointment.

Maine now has 63,463 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 794.

A total of 1,890 are hospitalized in Maine.

There is a total of 1,707 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-nine people are hospitalized. There have been 45 deaths.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).