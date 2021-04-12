“I wanna be a billionaire so freaking bad, Buy all of the things I never had, Uh, I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine, Smiling next to Oprah and the Queen” Thanks’ Bruno Mars and Travie McCoy for burning that into my brain.

There was a recent report on billionaires from ABC. Because that is a little harder to do than just being a regular ol’millionaire. As I was reading this report got me thinking about wealth. While there has been record unemployment and underplaying over the last year, for some 2020 was a very good year financially.

How many millionaires are there in the United States?

Apparently, there are about 20 million millionaires in the United States or about 8% of the population according to CNBC. Odds are you know someone who is a millionaire and you probably have no idea.

How many billionaires are there in the United States?

There are 724 billionaires in the United States according to ABC News. That is out of 2,755 billionaires worldwide and their wealth $13.1 trillion dollars. Most of the billionaires are men but not all. This time around there are 328 United States billionaires who are women. That number is up from 241 women in 2020.

Of new billionaires, of which there were 500 made their money in COVID-related health care and cryptocurrency among other things. As for one of the new female billionaires is Kim Kardashian West. Kim has two companies that help to put here that her KKW Beauty brand and SKIMS shapewear company.

How many billionaires does Maine have?

Wikipedia says we have one and, Forbes says that Susan Alfond is the richest billionaire in Maine with $2.3 billion. So I guess she our one!

What about Stephen King? Nope. His net worth is only about $500 million...he is only halfway there but wealthygorrilla.com says he is one of the richest authors in the world.

