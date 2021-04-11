J.D. Martinez Reinstated from COVID-19 Injured List Batting 3rd Sunday

The Boston Red Sox reinstated their hottest hitter, J.D. Martinez from the COVID-19 Injured List after missing Saturday's game. To make room for Martinez, the Red Sox sent Michael Chavis to the Alternate Training site.

Martinez was scheduled to bat 3rd in the lineup and play designated hitter. J.D. has hit .433 (13-for-30) with seven doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBI. Entering play today, the right-handed batter leads all major league players in extra-base hits (9) and ranks among American League leaders in slugging percentage (4th; .867), OPS (5th; 1.335), and batting average (6th).

Michael Chavis scored the winning run on a wild pitch in last night's 6-4 victory over the Orioles as Boston scored 2 runs in the 10th inning.

Hear Sunday's game starting at 1:05 on AM 1370 WDEA.