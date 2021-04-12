Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly cloudy. Breezy at times. Highs around 52/11 Celsius.

Monday Night ~ Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 38/+3

Tuesday ~ Turning partly sunny. Highs around 54/12C

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 27/-8C

Wednesday ~ Sunny. Highs around 57/14C

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Patchy drizzle before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of rain showers and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is a conversation about the weather beyond the forecast. It's how we talk everyday with friends, family and co-workers.

What an excellent weekend as the sun came out - at times - in force. We’re almost there where we will see sunshine on a regular basis, but right now, some snow showers are forecasted for Friday. It shouldn’t amount to much. At this point, most of us don’t even pay attention to snow. It melts almost as quickly as it comes.

It’s been nice to hear everyone talking about opening their windows to let the fresh air in and circulate the air in our homes. You can even have the heat on and it won’t start up because the air is warm and the sun is shining with some clouds.

The highlight over the weekend was the world record ice carousel spinning in St. Agatha on Long Lake. The ice held up well with temps in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Close to shore where the ice is not as thick, a side-by-side went into the water. Crews worked together as a team to get it out.

The next preparation to focus on is hornet and wasp nests. Keep a regular lookout for the big build all around the property. If you see them starting a nest in the morning, the thing could be huge when you come home. Get some spray - costs about $2.50 - and aim it at the source. You’ll be thankful you did before it gets too big and they invade the area.

