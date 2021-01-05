In case you didn't notice lottery jackpot fever is sweeping the country. And it's not just one game, but two games are bulging with jackpots not seen in over two years.

At last count both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have soared to more than $850 million combined.

The MegaMillions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $490 million, but only a mere $372 million if you take the cash option. That drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. EST.

Now if you can't get to the store that fast, don't fret too hard as there is a good chance it may rollover again and be even bigger. The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was, Adrian Tongson of Racine, Wis., who scored a $120 million prize on September of last year.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated to be a cool $470 million, or $362 million if you go the cash route. That drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Not sure if it is just coincidence or not but the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was also back in September 2020, it was a man from Malta, N.Y. who opted for the cash payment of $51 million.

Also just to sweeten the pot the combined estimated combined jackpots of $857 million, are the highest in more than two years and only the 3rd time in history that both have had jackpots this high at the same time.

In other words...go buy a ticket, or two, or ten. Just the dreams alone are worth that, especially with all that has happened over the past year.

However, do keep in mind the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million. So, with that said, do play responsibly.

And if you score...don't forget me!