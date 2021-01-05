Courtney Love Calls Past Album ‘One of My Life’s Great Shames’

While artists may talk a good game while promoting new albums, some records just simply don't live up to promotional platitudes. In fact, there are some artists who grow to hate some of their own works and that includes Courtney Love who recently shared her disdain for her 2004 solo album America's Sweetheart on social media.

Love posted a photo on her Instagram of a car in Australia that featured a paint job mirroring the scantily clad imagery of her solo set cover art. That image got her reminiscing with the vocalist stating, "Maybe one day I won’t hate that record. It has some good songs. But like Steve Coogan, or crack, it’s one of my life’s great shames."

Love continued, "Just the period, sloppiness, men, money, drugs, nightmare.... although Chateau Miraval (where we made it) doesn’t suck."

At the time, Love's life was pretty tumultuous as she dealt with both drug problems and legal issues. Hole had disbanded and after starting work in Los Angeles she relocated to a French chateau to continue the solo album working with three producers, including her boyfriend at the time James Barber.

The album arrived in 2004 to mixed reviews, but did score some radio play behind the singles "Mono" and "Hold On to Me." The record peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. America's Sweetheart remains Love's lone solo record with the singer returning to using the Hole moniker for her 2010 effort Nobody's Daughter.

Back in November, Love revealed that she had been working on new music after relocating to London. “It’s early days and I’ve recorded several new songs whilst I’ve been in London," said the singer. "I’ve also taken this time to enjoy rediscovering really good songwriters like Aimee Mann who’s from L.A. but went to Juliard and is a genius and overlooked. Frances sends me playlists, which are fantastic and full of artists that I hadn’t come across before too."

Love has also reconnected with her Hole bandmates in recent years and has left the door open for a reunion there as well.