88-Year-Old Man Injured in ATV-Minivan Collision in St Agatha

An 88-year-old Madawaska man was injured Monday evening when the ATV he was driving collided with a minivan on Main Street in St. Agatha.

State Police say 77-year-old Gerald Guerrette of St. Agatha was traveling south on Main Street in a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan around 6:40 p.m. Richard Bourgoin entered the roadway on a 2003 Yamaha ATV, hauling a small single-axle trailer.

Guerrette did not have time to react and struck the side of the ATV, according to Trooper Ted Martin. The ATV continued into the northbound lane until it rolled over, throwing Bourgoin off the machine.

Bourgoin was taken by Madawaska ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with what police called "non-life threatening injuries."

Guerrette was wearing a seat belt and not injured. Police say speed was not a factor in the crash.