Local Power Outages & Restoration

A rain storm with high wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of people across Maine and New Brunswick Monday evening, adding insult to injury after last week's damaging snow storm.

Utility crews from Central Maine Power and Emera Maine were already mopping up after a storm wreaked havoc last Thursday night.

Thousands of people have been without power for 4 days. Central Maine Power reports about 12 thousand customers without electricity at this hour.

Emera Maine working to restore service to 21 thousand customers from Millinocket to Bangor to the Down East region.

NB Power says about 4300 customers are without service at this hour, most of those in the Kennebecasis Valley and along the Bay of Fundy.

Aroostook County Emergency Management posted an update from Van Buren Water & Light:

Estimated Number of Meters Affected, 11:20 am, April 14:

Aroostook: 4

Hancock: 6518

Northern Penobscot -

Piscataquis County: 1102

Penobscot: 3384

Washington: 3886

Estimated Total: 14894

Outage Details

Strong winds have knocked out power to more than 20,000 customers in northern and eastern Maine overnight, with the most damage in Hancock and Washington counties.

Emera Maine crews will continue to address downed lines and emergency situations while repairing damage and restoring service. The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Our line crews and support staff will be out in force Tuesday morning; please give them space to do their important work.

We are thankful for the work of contracted line crews supplementing Emera Maine line crews: Northern Line Construction of Dover-Foxcroft, Holland Power Services and Gagnon Line Construction of New Brunswick, and 3 Phase Line Construction of New Hampshire. We also have received assistance from Unitil crews out of New Hampshire. More than 80 line crews -- alongside power system technicians, planners and others performing emergency services on site -- will be working to restore service Monday morning.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via Emera’s website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211). Follow Emera on Twitter at @emerame.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.