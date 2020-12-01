Storm Causes Power Outages in Maine & New Brunswick

A powerful storm with gusts topping 60 mph swept across coastal Maine and New Brunswick last night, knocking out electricity for more than 100,000 homes and businesses. Gusts of 63 mph were recorded in Cape Elizabeth, and 58 mph in Bangor.

Central Maine Power reports more than 80,000 of its customers are without service at this hour. Versant Power crews are working to restore about 16,000 customers, mostly in Penobscot and Washington counties.

NB Power says about 5000 homes in New Brunswick are still without electricity. Along with the high winds, more than 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas with more on the way today.