Power Outages in Aroostook County, Maine

Outage Cause: Heavy Snowfall

Estimated Number of Meters Affected

Aroostook: 1197

Hancock: 45

Northern Penobscot: -

Piscataquis County: 583

Penobscot: 0

Washington: 1

Estimated Total: 1826

Outage Details:

Emera Maine crews are making repairs after wet, heavy snow caused damage in Aroostook and northern Penobscot counties on Wednesday morning, causing hundreds of outages in the area. Service will be safely restored as quickly as possible.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.