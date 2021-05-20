Let’s see those Puppies! National Dog Rescue Day

Today is National Dog Rescue Day. There are plenty of four legged good boys and girls out there who are looking for a home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) more than three million dogs enter shelter homes each year.

Most dogs that are in shelters have not had consistent access to healthy food, stable shelter, and safety. These dogs could have been inhumanely treated by previous owners or have been subjected to other detrimental environments.

Do you have a rescue dog? Many people that adopt these pets say that the dog rescued them as much as they rescued the dog.

If you are looking for a rescue dog, or any way to help the pet population we have two shelters in the area you can check out. The Houlton Humane Society and the Central Aroostook Humane Society in Presque Isle can always use donations.

You can call into local shelters and ask what they are looking for specifically. Cash donations are always a great way to help shelters get what they need, but also ask if there is a need for food. If you have children that you are looking to get involved you can ask the shelter if they need individuals to come take some of the rescues out for a walk.

If you are interested in adopting a dog or other pet for your home, I recommend you doing extensive research. Find out the history of the animal and what their personality is like. Ask yourself how will the people in your home benefit from a new four-legged friend? You want to take your time and do your research on this topic. It will save you the headache of having to rehome the rescue and if the pet is in the right home, you will be a hero to them and everyone else.

Do you have a favorite breed? While she is not a rescue dog, I have an awesome Cavapoo named Harvi in my home. Keep scrolling for more tips and pictures!

