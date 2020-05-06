Learn All About The Maine Warden K-9 Team

Anyone that knows me, knows that I love dogs. I have a special love for working dogs and all that goes into their training. So when I found out about the Maine Warden Service K9 team podcast series all about their K-9 team....I just had to share.

The Maine Warden Service K9 team does everything from brings missing persons to safety to help protect our natural resources. When these highly trained pups are not working, they can be found doing normal dog things, like chasing balls and looking for treats.

In this mini Fish + Game Changers podcast series, Katie chats with K9 Corporal Lucas Bellanceau, Landowner Relations Corporal Dave Chabot, and Warden Kris MacCabe to learn what they do and how they train.

CLICK HERE to learn more and check out these cool podcasts.