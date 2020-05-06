Last year it was announced that Metallica's James Hetfield was donating ten of his classic custom cars to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for an exhibition. Now, Hetfield has joined with the Petersen Automotive Museum in providing a teaser video for the recently launched Reclaimed Rust exhibit that showcases a number of the stylish vehicles.

"Reclaimed Rust to me means that you take an old guitar and it's sitting there with songs still in it, waiting for someone to pick it up and bring life into it. That's what I love and I've done that with many of these cars," says Hetfield at the top of the video. "I have seen cars sitting in a field in Kansas and thinking they've got a story to tell, still, so let's bring this back to life."

Hetfield speaks in the video about his love for cars and where it started and how he eventually came to befriend members of a car club. As you can see in the clip, the Metallica frontman has his own garage and has built up some of his vehicles from scratch.

Learn more about Reclaimed Rust exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum here.

Metallica's James Hetfield Displays His Car Collection