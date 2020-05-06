Weezer + Fans Pass On Thanks to Essential Workers in ‘Hero’ Video

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo has a letter of thanks, and thanks to the fans, he's able to pass it on to those who deserve to read it in the band's new video for "Hero." The track is from the group's forthcoming album, and the uplifting video can be seen in the player below.

The song is one of the more rocking efforts from the band, speaking to the ability to find a hero in one's own true identity. The lyrics for the track can be viewed below.

"This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers," says the description on the video, which appears to have been compiled during these times of self-distancing but still works as a pretty interesting video clip.

The promo opens with Rivers Cuomo at home, finishing off a letter while wearing his KISS shirt and a head band. He then passes the note to the person in the next clip and a chain passing the note along continues. When it reaches the end, we finally read Cuomo's words, which state:

Whether you run emergency supplies on electric golf carts or translate English for someone who doesn't speak it, we thank you. Whether you man computers or pick up phones, answer questions and concerns or route people here and there, we thank you. Whether you donate pillows or blankets or donate money, we thank you. To those lacking proper face masks, risking their health for the greater good, we thank you. While the rest of us are restricted to our homes, you ran towards the threat in a battle you didn't even know you signed up for. Your bravery and selflessness are awe inspiring. You are the reason we shall rock another day. Life is good, and for all of this, we thank you. Rivers Cuomo, Weezer

In honor of the real heroes out there, Weezer have teamed up with Postmates to support healthcare heroes caring for Covid-19 patients. The band is sending L.A.'s Good Samaritan Hospital meals from Uncle Paulie's Deli. It's part of a program with Feed Hero Nurses that's run by the Random Acts organization. Check out Weezer's "Hero" video and lyrics below.

Weezer, "Hero"

When I was a kid I thought I'd save the world

Running 'round and chasing all the criminals

Swinging on a web, flying in the sky

Shooting lasers from my eyes

But now I know it never was my destiny

It's not my place in life, not who I'm meant to be

And I don't need the glory, I don't need the fame

And I don't wanna wear this cape ‘Cause on the inside

I know it won't last

On the inside

I'm an outcast Everybody needs a hero but I'm not everybody else

I walk alone

Yeah, I walk alone yeah, I walk alohone, eyeah

You know I tried to be a hero but I was lying to myself

I walk alone

Yeah, I walk alone yeah, I walk alohone, eyeah They build you up and then they're gonna tear you down

They love you then they hate you if you wear a crown

It’s not that I don’t love to solve a mystery

But life is hard enough with one identity

If silence is the voice of a new generation

Then I could live up to all of your expectations

I'd hammer down hard like I'm Iron Fist

Then disappear like I don't exist

And on the inside

I know it won't last

On the inside

I'm an outcast

In other Weezer news, the band has announced that they will be delaying their Van Weezer album. "As you know, Corona has put a crimp in many well-laid plans. Van Weezer has been no exception. And because we don't want to give another release date until we're absolutely sure of it, we'll just say 'stay tuned for more info,'" says the band.

However, the heavier-leaning Suzy Shinn-produced album, which was inspired by the members love of KISS, Black Sabbath, Van Halen, Rush, Slayer and Metallica, will still be arriving at some point. "In the meantime, we’re working hard on getting you all the new Weezer you can handle including music and more surprises getting announced later this week," say the group.