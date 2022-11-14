Three people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Friday in Greenbush as Deputies looked for a wanted man.

Fentanyl, Meth and Prescription Pills Seized

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office went to the Greenbush residence around 8 p.m. on November 11 to find a wanted subject. When Staff Sergeant William Sheehan, Corporal Cam Barrieau, and Deputy Dick Polk arrived, they “witnessed one subject run towards the back of the residence.”

Three Arrested with Warrants

The Deputies determined that three individuals in the house had active warrants with bail conditions. They arrested 30-year-old David Paterson, 26-year-old Latasha Shaffer, and 26-year-old Nicholas Paterson. The home was searched and illegal drugs were seized.

Drugs Seized

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said “Deputies located 86 gross grams of suspected Fentanyl, 23.9 gross grams of suspected Methamphetamine, and 12 prescription pills.”

Suspects Facing Charges

The Sheriff’s office said “David Paterson was initially charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Felony Class A) and Violation of Condition of Release, Latasha Shaffer was initially charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs (Felony Class A) and Violation of Condition of Release, and Nicholas Paterson was charged with Violation of Condition of Release.”

Open Investigation

The investigation is ongoing. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

