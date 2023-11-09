Lainey Wilson, Set to Rock the Bangor Waterfront Next Summer, Dominates CMA Awards

Bangor really hit the jackpot for next summer.

Lainey Wilson is bringing her 'Country's Cool Again Tour' to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on June 29th, also featuring performances by Ian Munsick and Zach Top.

Adding to everything, Lainey Wilson is set to bring some more hardware to the Queen City of the East following her triumph at this year's CMA Awards.

The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards took place on Wednesday, November 8th, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The ceremony, hosted by multiple CMA award winner Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, turned out to be a historic night for Wilson.

Leading the night with nine nominations, Lainey Wilson tied Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert for the second-highest number of nominations in a single year. Alan Jackson holds the record with 10 nominations in 2002.

Lainey was nominated in multiple categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and more. She not only walked away with the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award but also secured Album of the Year for 'Bell Bottom Country,' Female Vocalist of the Year, and two awards for her collaboration with HARDY on 'Wait in the Truck,' winning Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

Making history, Lainey Wilson became the first artist to lead the nominations list in their first two appearances on the final list of nominees, having also topped the nominations at the previous ceremony. Additionally, she is the first new female artist nominated for Entertainer of the Year since Carrie Underwood in 2016.

While Lainey had a monumental night on November 8th, the excitement is sure to amplify on June 29th in Bangor!

