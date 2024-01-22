Fans eager to catch the concert of Canadian rocker, Bryan Adams, woke to disappointment Monday, with news that his Bangor show had been canceled.

Adams was due to perform in Bangor on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, at the Cross Insurance Center.

According to Pat Shaw with Waterfront Concerts, there is no make up date scheduled at the moment.

"...Yes, you might have heard Bryan Adams at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, is indeed canceled. As of right now there is no new date so it is a straight cancellation."

Bryan Adams Harry How, Getty Images loading...

It's reported that this is not the only date on the rocker's tour that's been canceled.

A station out of Illinois says there were several other shows, scheduled for the next few months, that will no longer be taking place.

"While 6 shows have been canceled from the tour, the show does go on. Bryan Adams's official website still lists many dates ranging from January 2024 to August 2024.

However, shows from February 22 through March 3 have been canceled. These stops include Grand Rapids, Michigan; Moline, Illinois; Highland Heights, Kentucky; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia."

No reason has been given for the cancelations, yet. So for now, folks looking for more information about what to do (if you've purchased tickets) can call the Cross Insurance Center at 561-8300, or go to their website by clicking here.

