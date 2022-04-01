Kiss Announce ‘Live at Donington 1996′ Album

Kiss will continue their official live bootleg series by releasing Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 on June 10.

You can see the full track listing below.

The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard series was recorded at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on Aug. 17, 1996, the final year of the festival's original run. Kiss closed the festival that year as part of their Alive / Worldwide reunion tour, a massive, nearly-200-date trek that found Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss playing full concerts together for the first time since 1980.

Kiss – Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 is available for preorder now and will be released digitally, on standard three-LP black vinyl, as a two-CD set and as a limited edition three-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl. The latter is available exclusively through Kiss' website. (The band is also selling a Donington bundle that includes a t-shirt, guitar pick set, button and four Kiss trading cards.)

Previous entries in Kiss' Off the Soundboard series include the 2004 Live in Virginia Beach performance, released last month, and last summer's Tokyo 2001. The band is currently on its End of the Road farewell tour, which is scheduled to run through July 21.

'Kiss – Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996' Track Listing

1. "Deuce"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "Do You Love Me?"

4. "Calling Dr. Love"

5. "Cold Gin"

6. "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

7. "Shout it Out Loud"

8. "Watchin' You"

9. "Firehouse"

10. "Shock Me"

11. "Strutter"

12. "God of Thunder"

13. "Love Gun"

14. "100,000 Years"

15. "Black Diamond"

16. "Detroit Rock City"

17. "Rock and Roll All Nite"