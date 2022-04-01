See Dirty Honey Cover AC/DC’s ‘Shoot to Thrill’ for Angus Young’s Birthday

Dirty Honey are currently on the road with Mammoth WVH for their Young Guns tour, and at their show last night (March 31), they covered AC/DC's "Shoot to Thrill" in celebration of Angus Young's birthday.

The concert took place at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa. Setlist.fm notes that Dirty Honey had previously covered "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince during their sets — which the band performed atop a frozen lake in Minnesota for the NHL winter classic — throughout the majority of the tour. At their March 26 stop in Boston, Mass., they played their rendition of Aerosmith's "Last Child," in honor of performing in the legends' hometown.

Young turned 67 yesterday, so they broke into a cover of "Shoot to Thrill" instead. See fan-filmed footage below.

Dirty Honey also tackled an AC/DC song last summer — the Bon Scott-era "Girls Got Rhythm" from their 1979 album Highway to Hell. AC/DC are a big source of inspiration for the young rockers. Singer Marc LaBelle cited them as one of the bands that made him pursue a career in rock 'n' roll, along with Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty, according to an interview with North Coast Music Beat.

Though they've opened for other legendary acts including Guns N' Roses and The Black Crowes in the past, getting to play with AC/DC is on their bucket list, they told us last summer.

Mammoth WVH, led by Wolfgang Van Halen, have been playing a single cover during each of their sets throughout the tour as well. Up until last week, they'd been doing Alice in Chains' "Them Bones," but the last couple of shows, they've been playing Foo Fighters' "My Hero" as a tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

The Young Guns tour continues tonight at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, Md. See the rest of the dates here.

Dirty Honey - 'Shoot to Thrill' (AC/DC Cover)