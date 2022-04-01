Red Sox Beat Twins 4-3 [VIDEO]

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With Opening Day a week away on Thursday, April 7th, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, March 31st.

Rafael Devers smacked his team-leading 5th homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 1st inning.

Bobby Dalbec had a double, and hit his 3rd homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 2nd inning

Meanwhile Michael Wacha started the game and went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Derek Holland signed over the winter from the Tigers went 2 scoreless innings, pitching the 7th and 8th innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out 2.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 9th inning, and earned his 2nd save of the Spring. He struck out 1, walked 1 and didn't allow a hit.

Boston will play Tampa Bay Friday afternoon. They have 5 Spring Training games remaining including Friday's. Rich Hill is scheduled to take the mound for Boston. Pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05.

