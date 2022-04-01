On Friday (April 1), former Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher released the second single and title track from his upcoming third solo album, C'mon You Know, which arrives in full next month.

The song is an uplifting rock anthem built on the musician's Britpop legacy, and it features Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig on saxophone.

The new release follows C'mon You Know's introductory single, the Dave Grohl-assisted "Everything's Electric," which emerged in February. C'mon You Know takes its name from one of Gallagher's cheeky Twitter sign-offs, just like his first solo LP, 2017's As You Were.

Near the bottom of this post, hear "C'mon You Know" and see the artwork and track listing for its parent album, out on May 27. The singer's live album Down by the River Thames arrives the same day.

Gallagher was one of many who paid tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer's unexpected death last week. Before that, the Oasis alum opined that most rock stars are useless and "live a very boring fucking life" in an interview with Loudwire Nights.

Earlier this year, Gallagher defended Taylor Swift after the pop star shot down Damon Albarn, singer of Blur and Gorillaz, for saying Swift didn't write her songs herself. Blur and Oasis were big Britpop rivals in the 1990s. But there doesn't seem to be an Oasis reunion on the horizon, though Gallagher has hinted at it.

Pre-order C'mon You Know here.

Liam Gallagher, "C'mon You Know" (Visualizer)

C'mon You Know Album Art + Track List

WMG WMG loading...

1. "More Power"

2. "Diamonds in the Dark"

3. "Don't Go Halfway"

4. "Too Good for Giving Up"

5. "Was Not Meant to Be"

6. "C'mon You Know"

7. "Everything's Electric"

8. "The World Is in Need"

9. "Moscow Rules"

10. "I'm Free"

11. "Better Days"

12. "Sweet Children"