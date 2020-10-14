Kinks Announce ‘Lola’ 50th-Anniversary Box Set

The Kinks have announced a new box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.

The collection includes the original 1970 LP, remastered from the authentic master tapes, as well as B-sides, alternate mixes, outtakes and instrumental and acoustic versions of the tracks. Previously unreleased material includes demos, session and live tape audio. Spoken-word commentary from Ray and Dave Davies will also be featured in the set.

Additionally, the collection includes a 60-page hardback book full of notes, band quotes, rare photos and memorabilia chronicling the creation of the album.

Glossy photos and two 7” singles help round out the set. You can watch an unboxing video for the 50th-anniversary collection below.

Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One - commonly referred to as Lola Versus Powerman - marked a pivotal point in the Kinks’ career. Before the LP's arrival, the group had been banned from the U.S. for four years. The album was hailed as their triumphant comeback.

Described as a “satirical appraisal of the music industry, including song publishers, unions, the press, accountants, business managers and life on the road,” the LP became a critical and commercial success, thanks to the hit song "Lola."

“The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender-free if one wishes," Ray Davies explained. "The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend."

The 50th-anniversary set will be released on Dec. 18.