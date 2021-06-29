Remember These 40 Discontinued and Special Edition Kellogg’s Cereals?

"K-E-double-L-O-double-good, Kellogg's best to you…"

That was the Kellogg's cereal jingle you probably heard on TV. Very catchy, very easy to remember, and a diabolical earworm that appealed to both kids and adults.

Kellogg's had a handful of cereals aimed at the adults, but let's face it...over the last 100+ years, they had more pre-sweetened kid cereals than any other cereal company.

A Kellogg's Cereal for Everyone's Taste

There was a Kellogg's cereal to suit everybody's taste, with two of them still around after 100 years: All-Bran and Kellogg's Corn Flakes. The Kellogg's Company was founded in 1906; but before that, when Dr. John Kellogg was operating his Battle Creek sanitarium, he had already created one cereal: Granose Flakes, in 1895. He started the Sanitas Food Company in order to sell Granose, and less than ten years later, it was pushed aside by the Kellogg's Company.

Many others have survived the decades like Rice Krispies (1928), Raisin Bran (1942), Frosted Flakes (1952), Special K (1955), and Apple Jacks (1965).

These days, Kellogg's is promoting themselves as "one of the original plant-based well-being companies".

Kellogg's has also discontinued many of its cereals over the past 100+ years. I've selected 40 former Kellogg's cereals from throughout the 1900s into the 2000s with one going as far back as 1895. Take a look at the gallery below.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals