Sammy Hagar recently revealed concert dates for an upcoming Les Vegas residency — the former Van Halen singer will perform over multiple nights this fall at the city's The Strat Showroom.

It goes down Oct. 29-30 and again on Nov. 5-6. Each pair of dates falls on a fittingly hedonistic Friday-Saturday combo, allowing the party-hardy musician, restauranteur and Cabo Wabo tequila founder to wow audiences with his current outfit, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, and perform songs from throughout his solo career in addition to his time with Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose and his Wabos party band.

"I've been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday-bash-type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency," Hagar said in a statement on Monday (June 28).

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to 'Sammy and Friends,'" he added. "You all know the rules — there aren't any."

In a preview of what's to come, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Hagar's plans for the shows are "simple, yet loosely conceived." The performer who's also known as the "Red Rocker" will open the series backed by The Circle, which includes former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham's son) and guitarist Vic Johnson. "The band will careen through such Hagar favorites as 'I Can't Drive 55,' 'There's Only One Way to Rock,' 'Right Now,' ' Heavy Metal,' 'Mas Tequila' [and] 'Why Can't This Be Love,'" the newspaper promised.

"I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party," Hagar said earlier this year. "Like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world. I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it's gotta take second place to Las Vegas."

Tickets for the Sammy Hagar Vegas residency, starting a $100 apiece, go on sale at thestrat.com beginning on July 1 at 10AM local time. A Sammy Hagar and Friends VIP Package will be available for $650 that includes a meet-and-greet with the performer, a signed bottle of his Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, exclusive tour merchandise and more.

Sammy Hagar + Friends Las Vegas Residency Poster

redrocker.com