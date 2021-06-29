Sammy Hagar Announces Las Vegas Residency

Sammy Hagar has announced a Las Vegas residency with his band the Circle.

The shows -- officially dubbed "Sammy Hagar and Friends" -- will take place at the Strat Hotel and Casino (formerly known as the Stratosphere). Performances kick off Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-30.

Hagar previously teased some “special party events” in Las Vegas during a March conversation with Rick Springfield. More recently, the singer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was working on a project in Sin City.

“I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world,” Hagar explained. “I hate to put Cabo second to anything, but I feel in this case it’s gotta take second place to Las Vegas.”

According to Las Vegas Weekly, ticket prices will begin at $100 and go on sale to the public July 1.

Hagar is no stranger to doing business in Sin City. In addition to his famous Cabo Wabo Cantina, Vegas is also home to Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill (located at the McCarran Airport).

Hagar made his post-COVID return to the stage in May, playing a series of shows in Florida. “I just wanna say it really is cool to see things opening up and getting back to normal,” he declared at his first concert back, before heaping praise on the average folk who helped society survive during the pandemic. “We started feeling really, really grateful for those people that stayed on the money. The firemen, the policemen, the mailman, the grocery store attendant, the plumber that came to my house and fixed my fucking toilet during COVID,” the Red Rocker declared. “Those people became kind of like the real heroes in life. Everybody’s got these heroes that are just bigger than life, well it seems like during 2020 some regular people stepped up and became heroes.”