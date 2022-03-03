Katahdin Trust Commits $50K To BigRock Campaign In Mars Hill
The Capital Chairlift Campaign for BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill to purchase a new quad chairlift received a big boost today. BigRock Mountain and their board began the capital campaign in late 2021, and have already received support from several Aroostook County enterprises.
The new lift is long overdue
BigRock launched the campaign to raise $2.9 million to purchase a new lift and replace the current double-chairlift, which is over 50 years old. A new lift will get skiers and snowboarders to the top of the Mars Hill ski area quicker and shorten wait lines. BigRock has been in operation for over 60 years, and installed the current double-chairlift in 1993.
Katahdin joins other local businesses in giving back
On Thursday, the Capital Chairlift Campaign received a $50,000 donation from Katahdin Trust. According to BigRock Mountain General Manager Travis Kearney, the donation puts the fundraising campaign over $1.2 million raised to this point. Kearney said “The contributions they’ve made to us in the past, and now this new commitment towards our Chairlift Campaign makes us proud that we both operate in the Town of Mars Hill”. The Katahdin Trust donation is the latest in local entities getting behind BigRock Mountain, as Smiths Farm and McCrum Family Holdings made significant donations to kick-off the campaign in December 2021.
Community Banking at its Best!
Katahdin Trust operates 16 branches across northern Maine, including a branch in Mars Hill.
How can you help?
For more information on the Capital Chairlift Campaign, you can click here or contact Travis Kearney at traviskearney@skibigrock.me.