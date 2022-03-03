Katahdin Trust Commits $50K To BigRock Campaign In Mars Hill

BigRock Campaign gets a Lift!

The Capital Chairlift Campaign for BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill to purchase a new quad chairlift received a big boost today. BigRock Mountain and their board began the capital campaign in late 2021, and have already received support from several Aroostook County enterprises.

The current double-chairlift at BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill via BigRock Mountain Facebook page

The new lift is long overdue

BigRock launched the campaign to raise $2.9 million to purchase a new lift and replace the current double-chairlift, which is over 50 years old. A new lift will get skiers and snowboarders to the top of the Mars Hill ski area quicker and shorten wait lines. BigRock has been in operation for over 60 years, and installed the current double-chairlift in 1993.

Front (L-R): Melissa Dahlgren, AVP, Mars Hill Branch Manager; Craig Staples, VP, Commercial Services Officer; Matt Nightingale, EVP, Treasurer/CFO; Travis Kearney, BigRock General Manager; Mike Chasse, BigRock Board Member Back (L-R): Darrell McCrum, BigRock President Dave Cambridge, SVP, Commercial Services Officer; and Gene Cronin, BigRock Board Member Front (L-R): Melissa Dahlgren, AVP, Mars Hill Branch Manager; Craig Staples, VP, Commercial Services Officer; Matt Nightingale, EVP, Treasurer/CFO; Travis Kearney, BigRock General Manager; Mike Chasse, BigRock Board Member

Back (L-R): Darrell McCrum, BigRock President Dave Cambridge, SVP, Commercial Services Officer; and Gene Cronin, BigRock Board Member

Katahdin joins other local businesses in giving back

On Thursday, the Capital Chairlift Campaign received a $50,000 donation from Katahdin Trust. According to BigRock Mountain General Manager Travis Kearney, the donation puts the fundraising campaign over $1.2 million raised to this point. Kearney said “The contributions they’ve made to us in the past, and now this new commitment towards our Chairlift Campaign makes us proud that we both operate in the Town of Mars Hill”. The Katahdin Trust donation is the latest in local entities getting behind BigRock Mountain, as Smiths Farm and McCrum Family Holdings made significant donations to kick-off the campaign in December 2021.

BigRock Mountain serves a critical role in our northern Maine economy during the winter months -Matt Nightingale Executive VP, Treasurer, CFO Katahdin Trust

Community Banking at its Best!

More than just a saying, the community bank is getting behind BigRock Mountain. Katahdin Trust Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and CFO Matt Nightingale said “The contributions they’ve made to us in the past, and now this new commitment towards our Chairlift Campaign makes us proud that we both operate in the Town of Mars Hill.” Katahdin Trust operates 16 branches across northern Maine, including a branch in Mars Hill.

How can you help?

For more information on the Capital Chairlift Campaign, you can click here or contact Travis Kearney at traviskearney@skibigrock.me.

